Extension of Marathwada Statutory Development Board demanded

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All party delegations along with industrialists made a demand with Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday to give an extension to the Marathwada Statutory Development Board, which was stalled for the past five years.

The Governor arrived here today and interacted with people's representatives, industrialists, literary persons, and political party representatives, at the Subhadari Guest House.

They presented issues of equitable distribution of water for Marathwada, balanced development, revival of statutory development board, infrastructure development for industrial progress and tourism development.

After listening to all the delegations, the Governor assured them of looking into all the demands and development concepts after the election. The Governor took information about various developmental issues in the district and Marathwada.

Meanwhile, the opposition alleged the Governor had to pay attention towards issues due to the failure of the Government while the ruling party expressed satisfaction that the Governor understood the facts for the first time in such a discussion.

Regional infrastructure should be developed

The demand for city and regional infrastructure for industries and connecting of five industrial zones to each other was made with the Governor.

With existing highways, MIDC connectivity should be improved. Tourism has to be promoted if employment is to be generated. Marathwada has three Jyotirlingas and two Shaktipeeths.

It has been proved that tourism enhanced after the Mahakaleshwar and Somnath temples connected in the Varanasi corridor. If a similar corridor is made for the five places of Marathwada, tourism will increase. Hingoli, Parbhani and Beed are agricultural districts. There should be a different policy for them. If the Marathwada Statutory Development Board exists, we will get a platform to raise our issues.

(Mukund Kulkarni, industrialist)

No situation for Presidential Rule

Issues regarding the development of Marathwada and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were presented to the Governor. The situation about equitable water distribution and the Statutory Development Board was also presented. The decisions made by the Chief Minister in the Cabinet last year were implemented. The Governor’s interaction has at least provided a platform for public representatives to present their issues regarding Marathwada. There doesn’t seem to be a situation warranting Presidential Rule. Elections will be conducted as per schedule.

(Ambadas Danve, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council)

Take actionagainstinsurancecompanies

Punitive action should be taken against companies delaying crop insurance. Banks are also avoiding providing crop loans to farmers. Farmers are in distress and taking loans from moneylenders. Efforts should be made to bring large projects to the DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor). Although 2,000 acres of land have been acquired in Shendra, only 120 acres have been allocated for projects. Out of 2,523 acres in Bidkin, 540 acres have been allocated for projects. Discussions were held regarding funding for the dry port in Jalna and the tunnel at Autram Ghat in Kannad.

(MP Kalyan Kale)

Meeting atRaj Bhavan for district

Discussions were held with the Governor regarding various demands of the district and the region. The Governor said that a meeting would be held at the Raj Bhavan for the district’s issues. The Cabinet meeting in the city will not be postponed. The announcements made in last year’s cabinet meeting will be implemented. Discussions with the Governor included equitable water distribution and the widening of the Autram Ghat.

(Abdul Sattar, Guardian Minister)

Contractual employees' issues raised

Contractual employees are being hired in government offices. Various issues related to their salaries were raised. It was demanded that the employees should be paid according to employment norms and a sports university should be established for the region. This is the first time the Governor has interacted with everyone.

(Imtiaz Jaleel, former MP)

4-hour meeting

In a four-hour meeting, the Governor spent half an hour with each delegation. This was the first time the Governor directly discussed issues with public representatives, political party representatives, and industrialists.