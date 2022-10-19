Face life’s test with confidence: Ganeshpure

“The real test of one’s life begins when one leaves home for a career on completion of education. If you want to succeed in life’s examination, face it with confidence,” said Bharat Ganeshpure, a noted actor in Marathi film and theatre.

He was speaking at the valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday afternoon.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony while actor Suhas Shirsat, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director of Students Development Board Dr Sanjay Sambhlakar were seated on the dais.

‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’ famed Ganeshpure said that keep trying to seek knowledge of your field of interest than just remaining satisfied with prizes won in the CYF.

“Live life happily with whatever speciality you have. There is no caste, creed or colour discrimination in the film industry, the only thing is that one gets a job according to one’s skills and ability,” he added.

Pursue what you like: Suhas Shirsat

Suhas Shirsat, the son of the soil and the prominent Marathi actor, said that one should pursue a career of one’s choice.

“This is because one may not repent in life for not doing the career of choice. One should give up one's negative points like one belongs to a particular region rather than try to be a good human being,” he said.

Shirsat said that one should be honest with one’s work and profession. He said that his life took a turn when he failed in the HSC. The actor shared his career journey from as student to an actor (from Kille-Dharur to Mumbai.