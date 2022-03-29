Factionalism surfaces in Yuva Sena, 2 groups come to blows

Aurangabad, March 29:

Members of two groups of Yuva Sena came to blows with each other at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Tuesday when its State unit secretary Varun Sardesai left for Jalgaon after attending the party’s ‘Nishchay Melawa.’

The old Yuva Sena members were upset over an appointment in Bajajnagar. When they came face to face with the newly appointed office bearers, they raised slogans against each other.

The two groups members argued. Later, their arguments resulted in a brawl. Internal squabbles surface over factionalism in the convention organised for the University Senate elections.

Some office-bearers interfered and tried to persuade both groups. But, no one was ready to listen to them. As a result, the atmosphere at the auditorium was tense for more than half an hour.

The clothes of an office-bearer were torn in the quarrel. No one knew exactly what was going on there. Kiran Tupe, Mithun Vyas, Rishikesh Khaire, Rishikesh Jaiswal, Rajendra Janjal tried to pacify the members. But the activists who were angry over the appointments did not listen to anyone.

The reason behind the controversies is said to be the appointment of city office-bearers in rural areas. There were different discussions between the two groups on who appointed the office-bearers and whether they had the right to appoint or not.

Over the new appointments being given in the Aurangabad Assembly Constituency (West), the arguments resulted in a confrontation between the two groups which included those who lost the posts and those who were given positions.

After ‘Nishchay Melawa’ slogans were raised by both the groups in the hall.

It was speculated whether there was a dispute between Rajendra Janjal and Rishikesh Jaiswal. But, Janjal himself clarified that it was a minor dispute.

Janjal said that there is a need to ascertain whether the office bearers who indulged in manhandling were belonging to Yuva Sena or not. He clarified that there was no internal dispute.

Jaiswal said he was ahead to pacify the office-bearers.