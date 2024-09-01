Fadnavis' Counterattack on Congress: Will Uddhav Thackeray Demand Apology?

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Following the recent incident where the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan collapsed, opposition leaders have criticized the ruling government.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members staged statewide protests against the government on Sunday.

In response, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit back and criticised the Congress. He challenged Uddhav Thackeray, asking if he would demand an apology from the Congress for the portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Jawaharlal Nehru’s book Discovery of India. Fadnavis also pointed out that Congress had removed Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Madhya Pradesh.

He questioned why NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray remained silent on these issues, and why the Congress State President had removed a statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Karnataka.

The deputy chief minister criticised the Congress for teaching misleading history, such as the claim that Shivaji Maharaj looted Surat, asserting that Maharaj's intent was to reclaim the treasure of Swarajya, not to loot.

He challenged Thackeray to seek an apology from Congress for propagating such historical inaccuracies over the years.