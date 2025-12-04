Failure to comply with full bench orders is contempt of court’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court (HC), comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegaonkar, has issued strict orders again regarding the correction of students' details in school records.

The bench said, “Referring to the judgment given by the full bench of the HC, rejecting an application to correct details in the school record only on the ground that the student has left the school, despite having the power under Section 26.4 of the Secondary School Code, will be considered an act of contempt of court. In such a case, the officer who fails to comply with the court orders will be held responsible.”

The HC directed the Chief Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department to bring this matter to the notice of the officers of all the departments.

The bench ordered the respondents on November 17 to correct the name of the mother of the petitioner, Prathamesh Sarjerao Gosavi, in his class 10th and 12th certificates and mark sheets within 15 days.

What was the petition?

Prathamesh Gosavi's mother's name is 'Meena'. But his class 10th and 12th certificates and mark sheets show his mother's name as 'Parvati'. Along with his application to correct his mother's name, he had attached the school leaving certificate and an extract of ‘Nirgam Utara of Subhashitam Primary School and Dnyan Prakash Vidya Mandir in Garkheda area. However, Prathamesh’s request to correct his mother's name was rejected as he had 'left school'. So, he filed the petition through adv P B Kulkarni.

Ignoring orders of the full bench is contempt of court

While there is power under Section 26.4 of the Secondary School Code, the full bench of the High Court has repeatedly given orders in the Janabai Thakur petition case and thereafter that the application for change in the school record of a student should not be rejected merely on the ground that he has left the school.’

“It is binding on everyone. In such a situation, the applications of students are repeatedly rejected. As a result, the number of petitions is increasing. If the applications of students are rejected in future, it will be considered contempt of court,” the High Court stated this in the strict orders.

The HC said that the officer who does not comply with the HC orders in such cases would be held responsible.