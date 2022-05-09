Fake corona patients dupe insurance company of Rs 4.62L

Aurangabad, May 9:

Nine fake corona patients duped Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company of Rs 4.62 lakh claiming medical bills on the basis of fake treatment documents and discharge card from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s Meltron hospital in Chikalthana area. The case was registered with Cidco MIDC police on March 28. The police have arrested one of the accused in the case Amol Hanumantrao Ransingh (36, Sundarnagar, Nageshwarwadi) on May 8. Judicial magistrate D S Vamane on Monday remanded Ransingh in the police custody till May 11.

According to the details, the chief manager of Kotak Insurance Company Zahir Khan Azgar Khan in his complaint mentioned that he received 11 claims of corona patients between June 7, 2021 and January 12, 2022. An officer of Bullet Health Care Services Kedareshwar Sapkal was appointed for the verification of the documents. He visited Meltron Hospital at Chikalthana. The medical officer of the hospital Ashish Borge informed him that there are no names of the patients who claimed for insurance in the hospital records. These names included Asit Jagdish Wagh (Jaibhimnagar, Town Centre), Amol Hanumantrao Ransingh (Nageshwarwadi), Shivaji Muley (Gajanannagar, Hudco), Shubhangi Bharatsingh Rajput (Naralibaug), Kishenlal Laxmanlalji Gurjar (Ranjangaon), Ganesh Kakasaheb Kadu (Pandharpur), Indal Bhausingh Rajput (Pandharpur), Imran Shaikh Mushtaq (Khokadpura) and Pravin Prabhakar Pawar (Satara area). They had produced fake discharge cards of the hospital to the insurance company.

Ransingh has been remanded in the police custody till May 11. The police are further investigating the case.