Fake degree scam spread in other States

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The scam of taking admissions to Ph D in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on the basis of a fake

M Phil degree has now spread beyond the State.

Crime Branch investigating officers arrested the sixth accused of the scam, Rajivsingh Premsingh Arora (35, E-96, Satyam Puram Area, New Delhi) from Karnataka.

He was produced in court on Tuesday and was remanded in police custody until May 10.

Karnataka Police took the accused Rajivsingh Arora into custody.

It may be noted that a case was registered against Asma Khan, the Secretary of Kohinoor Educational Society (KES) of Khuldabad and Maqsud Khan (Joint Secretary, KES) at Begampura Police Station for scam.

After Asma Khan, the president of KES, Mazhar Khan was arrested on her statement.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Shaikh Mohammad Hafeez-Ur-Rahman secured a job on the basis of a fake degree and he too was arrested.

Based on his statement, the then-principal of the college, Dr Shankar Ambhore, was arrested.

The district court granted anticipatory bail to the accused, Maqsood Khan.

Four of the accused arrested so far are in judicial custody. During the interrogation of the main accused, Mazhar Khan, he said that Rajivsingh Arora had made him fake degrees and mark sheets.

The city police arrested Rajivsingh from the custody of the Karnataka Police.

The city police produced the accused in the court and sought a PCR for further investigation. The court granted him custody until May 10. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Subhash Bhujang, is investigating the case.

Degrees verified?

There is talk that some teaching and non-teaching staff in the college got jobs on the basis of fake degrees. In this regard, the then investigating officers requested verification from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University administration. There is a question of whether the university verified the degree or not.