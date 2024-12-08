Fake medicines in hospitals: Stay Alert!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case of counterfeit medicines being supplied to Swami Ramanand Teerth Hospital in Ambajogai has raised concerns about the safety of medicines, especially in government hospitals. How can the public identify fake medicines?

Government hospitals must regularly test medicine quality. District hospitals and GMCH routinely collect samples for testing. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must strictly enforce regulations to ensure patient safety. Citizens must also stay vigilant.

Key Precautions to Identify Fake Medicines:

Check Packaging: Look for spelling errors.

Ensure the company logo, batch number, manufacturing, and expiry dates are clear.

Examine Quality: Notice if the colour or texture is unusual.

Choose Authorized Stores: Always buy from registered pharmacies and ask for a receipt.

Verify QR Codes: Many medicines now have QR codes for verification.

Compare Prices:Low prices may indicate fake medicines.

Consult Experts:If unsure, consult a doctor or pharmacist.

Contact FDA: Report suspicious medicines to the FDA.

Facts & Expert Opinions

Unusual Appearance?

If the packaging appears unusual, it should be tested. Many medicines now have QR codes for verification.----------------------(Rajgopal Bajaj, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration)

No counterfeit medicines found

There are around 4,000 drug stores in the district. Regular sample testing ensures no counterfeit medicines have been found. Always buy from authorized pharmacies.----------------(Nitin Deshmukh, President, District Chemist and Druggist Association)