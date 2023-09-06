Falling short of money, woman begs for an injection in the GMCH premises

Waited for help for two days for Rs 1200 injection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman had to beg for money to buy an injection required for her husband's CT scan on Wednesday in the GMCH premises. As soon as this matter came to the notice of the social workers, they rushed to help the woman and brought the required injection.

As per information, Sheikh Salima (Roshangate) is the name of the woman who was asking people for money in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) area. She required Rs 1,200 for the injection required for her husband Khalil Sheikh Ibrahim's city scan.

But, due to lack of money, she was wandering in the office of the medical superintendent of the GMCH for the last two days. As she got no help, she started asking people in the GMCH premises. Seeing the condition of the woman, some gave her money. Meanwhile, Kishor Waghmare of the KK group noticed the incident and immediately rushed to help the woman and brought the injection.

We inform social workers

Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar said, we inform our social workers in such cases. Social workers help through donors.

Free on one hand, and on the other

Many check-ups including CT-scan are free at district hospitals. There is no registration fee here, on the other hand, in the GMCH under the medical education department, one has to pay for various tests from the registration fee.