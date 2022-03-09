Family members booked for demanding Rs 50L ransom

Aurangabad, March 9:

City Chowk police have booked a retired professor and his three sons for demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from four persons for handing over the possession of the 7,650 plot at Naralibaug, they purchased.

The accused have been identified as Tanaji Piraji Tayade, Adv Rahul Tanaji Tayade, Prasenjeet Tanaji Tayade, and Lokesh Tanaji Tayade (all residents of Naralibaug). A complaint was given to the home minister that the plot was purchased illegally. When it was cleared that the plot was purchased by following all the rules, a case was registered.

According to the complaint, Roshan Kisan Avsarmal, Yogesh Uttamrao Pathrikar, Appasaheb Shivaji Sabale, and Balaji Ganpatrao Hebare purchased a plot at Nagarlibaug from retired principal Prabhakar Piraji Tayade for Rs 80 lakh. Prabhakar Tayade and his wife Bharti Tayade made the sale deed in the name of the purchasers in the deputy registrar's office on May 3, 2019. The payment was done through cheques and RTGS. The purchaser then cleaned the plot and put boards on it. When they started the construction on the plot on March 4, 2020, the accused opposed them and told them that this plot belonged to Shivaji Maharaj Lokkalyankari Sanstha. On June 14, 2020, the accused threatened the purchasers that they should not enter the plot and they will have to pay Rs 50 lakh if they want the possession of the plot. They also threatened that an atrocity case will be lodged against them. On March 2, 2022, when the purchasers went to the plot, the accused manhandled them, they mentioned in the complaint.

Prabhakar and Tanaji are brothers and the other accused are sons of Tanaji. Tanaji and his sons have an objection to the sale of the plot by Prabhakar Tayade.