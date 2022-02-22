'Fantabulous' says Norway Consul General on viewing paintings & carvings

Lokmat News Network

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

The masterpiece paintings at the world heritage site - Ajanta Caves and the magnificent stone carvings at another world heritage site - Ellora Caves, especially the Kailas temple, mesmerised the Norwegian Consul General to Mumbai, Arne Jan Flolo, who could not resist himself from saying terming them as 'Fantabulous.'

The diplomat was accompanied by wife Hege Ronning and two cutest minor age daughters. He was on a personal visit to the historic Aurangabad. The family visited Ajanta Caves on Sunday (February 20) and Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara on Monday (Feb 21). The tall and handsome Arne Jan Flolo enjoyed every bit of moment with his family during the visit. They arrived in the city on Saturday night and left on Monday evening.

According to sources, " The Consul General was in Pune on Feb 16 and 17. He had an interaction with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) officials on Feb 16. He attended an international business summit on Feb 17. At the

invitation of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA, Pune), the Consul General loved the opportunity to share the best practices implemented in Norway and also threw light on hydrogen and green

technology. The family stayed for two nights in Aurangabad. They were very impressed by seeing heritage monuments in and around the city. The family left the city with loads of smiles on their faces."

Meanwhile, the office of India Tourism, Archaeological Survey of India (Aurangabad Circle) and other offices concerned were unaware about the personal visit. When contacted the Norwegian Consul General's office in Mumbai confirmed the visit, but underlined that it was personal and refused to divulge details. Meanwhile, the Consul General was kind enough to share the photographs about his visits to Ajanta and Ellora Caves on his official Twitter account. This is fair enough to guess the valuable time he had spent with his family while in Aurangabad.