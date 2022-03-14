Farewell ceremony at P S Oxford School

Aurangabad, March 14: The students of standard 9th arranged a farewell ceremony for the SSC batch of P S Oxford English School, Garkheda, recently. S P Jawalkar, Kailas Wahule and Jayshree Dabhade were guests of honour. The programme commenced with the welcome song by music teacher Kedar Deshpande. Vaishnvi Gaike delivered a speech for the outgoing batch. Amit Goud said that the SSC batch was guided well by Jawalkar, Aurana Shelke, Sangeeta Falke, Rupali Tayade, Jyoti Thakre, Savita Bhamare , Bharati Bhosale and all other teachers. Students will clear the SSC examination with flying colors. Payal Bansode conducted the proceeding. Varsha Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.