Farewell ceremony at River Dale

Aurangabad, April 1: River Dale High School bade farewell to the students of std 10th and 12th of 2021-22 batch, recently. The guest of the ceremony was Sakshi Deshpande. The programme started with Candle Ceremony through which principal, academic head and staff prayed for the success of these students. Students thoroughly enjoyed the dance and musical performances followed by much awaited sarcastic awards. The principal wished success to the students in each and every sphere of life.