Farewell to 10th Graders at Winchester

Aurangabad, March28:

Winchester International English School bade farewell to its third batch of grade 10 students who are already appearing for their final board examination.

The programme was organized by the students and teachers of grade 9. Director Dr Afsar Khan felicitated all the X class students by cutting a farewell cake. He guided and wished them best luck for their first public examination.

The programme was anchored by Tuba Khusroo. Farewell speech was given by Shaikh Farhan from grade 9. From outgoing students, head girl Nashiya Naaz and head boy Abdul Rafe presented farewell trophy to Dr Afsar Khan and thanked the school.

The outgoing students were felicitated by presenting them with bouquets and the suitable titles by the school director and chief guest Zohra Tilat. Dignitaries and teachers wished students luck for their future endeavours. The outgoing students presented token of love to every staff member who prepared them for the board examination. SDO Shaikh Tasnim, supervisor Zia Siddiqui and Maya Sarodkar worked to make the function a success.