Farmer couple ends life in Soyegaon!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in a tiny Mahalabda village (in Soyegaon tehsil) after a farmer couple ended their lives mysteriously on Tuesday night. The tragic incident came to light today (on Wednesday) morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Shaligram Aadekar (32) and Lata Sandeep Aadekar (28). Sandeep ended his life by hanging, while Lata committed suicide by consuming poison on the farm.

Meanwhile, speculations are underway that the couple may have been murdered as they used to go regularly to their farm to safeguard their standing crops in the yields during the night hours.

The tiny Mahalabda village is situated on the edge of Soyegaon tehsil’s border. The farmers staying in the village were facing severe menace from the wild animals which strays in the farms and damage the standing crops. Hence, as a routine, the Aadekar couple had gone to the fields to prevent their standing maize crops from getting damaged by the wild animals. Prior to leaving the house, the couple along with family members and kids had their dinner on Tuesday night.

When the husband and the wife did not return home the next day (on Wednesday) morning, Sandeep’s father Shaligram went to see them at the farm. He was shocked to see Sandeep hanging to one tree on the farm, while Lata was lying dead on the wooden watch tower made to keep an eye on the suspicious movements of straying wild animals from height. Police feel that she would have consumed poison.

Frightened Shaligram reached the village and informed about the incident to his family members and the villagers. Later on, all of them rushed towards the farm. Meanwhile, acting upon the information, Fardapur police station’s assistant police inspector (API) Bharat More along with police personnel Mirkha Tadvi, Nilesh Lokhande and Yogesh Koli reached the spot. The bodies were untied and brought down and shifted to the government hospital in Sawdadbara. The bodies were, later on, handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

The couple was blessed with one son and one daughter. The minor kids lost their parents and got orphaned at a very tender age. Meanwhile, the villagers are eager to know whether the couple had really ended their lives or have been killed.

Meanwhile, the police said that the real cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the reports and completing the investigation. The process to register the case was underway till Wednesday night.