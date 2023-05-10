Farmer ends life in Satal Pimpri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 47-year-old farmer ended his life by hanging to a Neem tree at his own farm at Satal Pimpri village in Phulambri tehsil of the district. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Kaduba Pawar. According to details, Rameshwar Pawar did not return home last night. Farmers who were going to their farms saw Pawar hanging to the tree. The villagers informed Vadod Bazaar Police Station. Police personnel rushed to the spot and brought down the body with the help of villagers.

His body was sent to the Rural Hospital of Phulambri for post-mortem. The cause of his taking extreme step could not be ascertained. Head constable Ankush Bagan is on the case. The last rites were performed on Rameshwar Pawar at 4 pm today. He leaves behind his mother, wife and three daughters.