Farmer on indefinite strike demanding compensation

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Farmer in Bhambarda (Aurangabad) has taken up indefinite hunger strike on Samruddhi expressway demanding proper compensation for the land acquired for Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi project.

The expressway has passed through gut number 17 of farmer Bhimrao Govindrao Pathade from Bhambarda. The Paithan-Bhokardan road has already passed through their other area in the same gut number. He made several statements at the government level regarding compensation and other errors. Various agitations were held by the farmer. However, he did not receive justice. Hence he decided to go on a hunger strike from Saturday on the highway.