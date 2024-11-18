Farmers suffered due to wrong policies of the Central Government

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The farmers have landed into trouble due to the wrong policies of the Central Government. There is no Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Cotton bales and Oil are being imported exactly when the Cotton and Soybean crops are harvested, accused the Congress candidate Vilas Autade (Phulambri constituency) while interacting with the voters at Khamgaon on Monday afternoon.

Autade conducted meetings and voter interaction programmes at different places as a part of campaigning on the last day.

Autade said,“ For the last seven decades, the Autade family has been with you all in your happiness and sorrows. It has done work so that the farmers could stay happy; youths get employment and industries get started. The work will be continued in the future. I will win the election as the opponent BJP candidate has stepped into politics for the prosperity of the business.”

In the public meeting at Pisadevi, former chairman of Deogiri Sugar Factory, Jagannath Kale said, “ The board of directors (BoD), comprising all the then legislatures, during my tenure ditched 17,000 members and farmers by selling 40 acres of land of valuing Rs 100 crore (at Chauka) for just Rs 8 crore. Devgiri Factory has not been started so Chittegaon’s Raje Sambhaji Factory and Bhokardan’s Rameshwar Sugar Factory are not closed, but hundreds of employees got jobless."