Farmers to get 5 MLD water from STP

Aurangabad, March 24:

The municipal corporation has set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at three places at a cost of crores of rupees for the treatment of drainage water in the city. About 60 to 70 MLD of water is processed and released every day. The initiative will be inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Guardian Minister Subhash Desai, said administrator Astik Kumar Pandey.

The corporation will provide 5 MLD of water per day at a nominal rate for about 50 farmers. Farmers in the Zalta area have taken initiative to use the water. Water is treated at Kanchanwadi, Padegaon and Zalta Fata in the STP. The capacity of Kanchanwadi plant is 161 MLD plant, Zalta Phata is 35 MLD and 10 MLD at Padegaon. At present 60 to 70 MLD of water is treated at Kanchanwadi, six to seven at Zalta Fata and two MLD at Padegaon. The water from the Zalta Phata plant will be used. About 50 farmers have so far registered under the Gram Panchayat and other institutions, and five MLD of water per day will be supplied by the municipal corporation at an annual fee of Rs 1000 to Rs 1500.