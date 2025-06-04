Father loses leg, son injured in truck accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding truck hit a motorcycle carrying a father and son near Garware Gate, Waluj MIDC, on the morning of Thursday, May 29. The father lost his left leg, and the son was seriously injured.

Kiran Tribhuvan and his son Pratik were on their way to work on a motorcycle (MH 20 FK 5738) when the truck (MH 16 CC 9209) crashed into them from behind. Kiran suffered a severe leg injury, while Pratik sustained serious injuries to his head, arms, and legs. Locals quickly took them to Ghati Hospital. Kiran’s leg had to be amputated. A case has been filed against the truck driver at the Waluj MIDC Police Station.