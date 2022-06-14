Father-son abducted for recovery of loan money

Rs 2.17 crore recovered for Rs 1.24 crore

Aurangabad, June 14:

The Economic Wing of the crime branch has registered a case at the Satara police station against three persons who kidnapped and threatened a father and son, claiming that they still have the principal amount pending even after recovering Rs 2.17 crore on a loan of Rs 1.24 crore.

The suspects have been identified as Sanket Mundlik (Gulmandi), Vaishnav Patil (near Deogiri College), Suyog Vaidya (Mondha Naka area) and other accused.

According to the police, the complainant Gangadhar Annasaheb Bugde (Deolai area) is a manager in a private company in Waluj MIDC. His son Rishikesh was studying BBA in Pune for three years. Meanwhile, he had borrowed Rs 3 to 4 lakh from his friends Deepak Bhagat, Abhishek Raut and Tejas Thosar in 2019 and spent it on his friend's medical treatment and college fees. To pay their dues, between September 2020 and February 2021, he borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Pratik Ninale, Suyog Jadhav, Parth Joshi, Akash Salunkhe and other three suspects by 2 per cent interest rate. He then borrowed Rs 1.24 crore in phases. As he was unable to pay the amount, the accused threatened Rishikesh and snatched a gold chain, two thumb rings and an iPhone and continued threatening for money. Gangadhar took a loan from the company and paid Rs 2.17 crore. Meanwhile, some suspects went to Gangadhar's house to mediate and took away the documents of his house and signatures on two bond papers. The suspects then abducted the father and son and took them to Lachhu Pahelwan's office. There they were given 15 days to pay the amount. Even after this, the threatening sessions of the accused continued. The family then met the police commissioner. A complaint was filed in the Satara police station and API S Totawad is further investigating the case.