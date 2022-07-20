Fault in railway track point again

Aurangabad, July 20:

A fault in the railway track point at Potul Railway Station was detected on Wednesday evening once again. As a result, the Kachiguda - Rotegaon Train had to wait at Potul Railway Station for around 40 minutes. The passengers had to face severe inconvenience, informed Railway Pravasi Sena president Santoshkumar Somani.

The fault was detected at around 7.30 pm due to which the Kachiguda - Rotegaon Train was delayed for around 40 minutes and it proceed further at 8.10, Somani said.

Earlier, the track point was defunct at Daulatabad station area on July 6, due to which the three trains were delayed. On July 7, fault was detected at around 8.30 pm due to which Kachiguda - Rotegaon had to stop at Daulatabad Station and Shirdi Sainagar - Kakinada Express at Lasur Station.