FDA takes 9 months to test counterfeit medicines supplied to GMCH!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It was revealed on Thursday that Vishal Enterprises had supplied counterfeit pills, 'Curixime-200,' to Government Medical College and Hospital (also called Ghati). Samples of these pills had been collected for testing in March, but it took a staggering 9 months for the report to confirm that the medication was indeed fake. Shockingly, these pills were tested in the local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laboratory in the city. Despite being tested in the city’s laboratory, the report took an unusually long time to arrive, and by then, the medication had already been used up. The critical question remains: who will be held responsible if these fake medicines result in adverse effects on the patients?

The medication, which was declared counterfeit, included a total of 14,872 pills that were distributed to patients. The drug administration has seized only 128 pills of 'Curixime-200.' The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has laboratories in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, and Nagpur. However, the reports for the medicines sent for testing to Mumbai are delayed. More concerning is that even reports for medicines tested in the local laboratory in the city are also coming in late, raising questions about the functioning of the laboratory.

Rajgopal Bajaj, the Joint Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (Drugs), confirmed that the counterfeit medication from GMCH was tested in the local laboratory. The delay in reporting from both the city and Mumbai laboratories has now cast a shadow on the efficiency and credibility of the testing process.

Use stopped only after reaction

Previously, after the supply of new medicines, hospitals did not conduct testing on them in laboratories. Only regular samples were taken by the FDA for testing. After the samples were collected, the use of these medicines was not stopped until the test report came in. The use of such medicines would only stop if there was an adverse reaction to them. However, now, the decision has been made to test the samples of every new medicine supplied to hospitals, and only after receiving the report will it be decided whether the medicine can be used for patients.

Medicines worth Rs 66 lakh, Payment of Rs 2.25 lakh done

On December 10, it was revealed that Vishal Enterprises had supplied 33 types of medicines to GMCH, including the counterfeit 'Curixime-200'. A tender process for these 33 types of medicines was carried out in September 2023, and after that, Vishal Enterprises supplied the medicines. By that time, the agency was not blacklisted. Vishal Enterprises had supplied medicines worth Rs 66 lakh, of which GMCH has made a payment of Rs 2.25 lakh so far.

GMCH administration files police complaint

In connection with the supply of counterfeit medicines, the administration of GMCH has filed a complaint against Vishal Enterprises at the Begumpura Police Station.

Need for timely reports

GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said, “The FDA should provide timely reports. If the report had come sooner, the use of the medicines could have been stopped earlier. Going forward, only medicines with 'NABL' accreditation will be accepted. A notice has been issued to Vishal Enterprises, which supplied the counterfeit medicines. The amount paid to them so far will be recovered.”

Joint Task Force to prevent the supply of counterfeit medicines

To prevent the supply of counterfeit medicines and ensure timely monitoring of drugs, Kundan Lаtе, the chief coordinator of Maharashtra Pradesh of the Patients' Rights Council, has demanded the formation of a joint task force at the government level. This task force should include the Drug Administration, Health Department, Medical Education Department, and other relevant government agencies. A petition was submitted to the Health Minister and the Medical Education Minister, as well as to Rajgopal Bajaj, the Joint Commissioner (FDA). Sumish Shejule, Ajay Kagada, Shubham Saudagar, Mahesh Bhauriswal, Pankaj Khillare, and others were also present during this occasion.

Quality inspection of medicines

The City President of the Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale), Nagraj Gaikwad, has demanded through a memorandum that a thorough inspection of the quality of medicines supplied to hospitals be conducted. The petition was submitted to the Medical Education Minister and the Health Minister.