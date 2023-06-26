Felicitation and investiture ceremony at SSHS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Stepping Stones High School felicitated the toppers of Grade 10 and 12 celebrating their hard work and achievements, recently. The school also garnered the existing Steppers with duties and responsibilities by conducting the investiture ceremony. Spearheaded by the members of the management, the event gave wings to Steppers with certificates of recognition and awards.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Jagdish Tambe was the chief guest. The occasion featured a plethora of captivating performances and heartfelt speeches. Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize introduced the chief guest. The felicitation ceremony for the successful students of Grade 10 and 12 followed.

During the investiture ceremony, around 50 deserving prefects took their oaths promising to uphold the values and responsibilities entrusted upon them.

This school prefectorial board is formed after interviews and election. The young leaders were honoured with their respective badges such as School Captain, School Vice Captains, Sport Captain, SDG Captain, Global Affairs and Outreach Captain. Tambe urged the students to dream big and pursue their passions fearlessly.