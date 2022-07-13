Fencing player ends life

Aurangabad, July 13:

A fencing player and daughter of a policeman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of the house in Padegaon area. The incident came to the fore on Tuesday afternoon. A case of accidental death has been registered with Cantonment police station but the reason for suicide was not known.

The deceased has been identified as Abrokanti Shamkant Wadnere (19, Dakshata Colony, Padegaon). Her father is working in the city police department and has been posted with the police headquarters. Her mother is a housewife and her elder brother is pursuing higher education. Abrokanti was the student of B.Sc first year in Pathrikar College, Pathri. She had recently participated in the fencing competition at Nashik. She returned from Nasik two days back. She hanged herself when her parents were out of the house. When they returned the incident came to the fore. The reason for suicide was not known while the police are further investigating the case.