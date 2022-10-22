Festive shopping reaches its peak

Diwali: All markets remain crowded till late in the night

Aurangabad:

The Diwali festival is just 24 hours away and Laxmipujan will be observed with huge fanfare. As a result, citizens stepped out in large numbers on Saturday to buy everything from ready-made clothes to worship materials. As a result, the markets were crowded in all directions. Even walking in the main markets was difficult. The crowd continued till late in the night.

As there has been no rain for the past two days, the enthusiasm of the buyers has doubled. Traders also breathed a sigh of relief. Saturday was a holiday for government employees. Hence the markets were crowded since morning. This year, customers were seen to be largely divided. The main traditional markets of the city were crowded. Apart from the old market, new city markets in Hudco TV Center Chowk, Avishkar colony, Cidco, Connaught Place, Jalna road, Gajanan Maharaj temple to Garkheda, Pundaliknagar road, Kalda Corner and Osmanpura were also crowded. It was difficult to walk on the Trimurti Chowk to Jawahar Colony road. Everything from ready-made clothes to books with pictures of Lord Lakshmi, Ganesh, Kuber, pens, firecrackers and puja materials were bought by the citizens. Consumers were also seen buying TVs and other appliances in electronics showrooms. Traders said that during the day there was a turnover of crores.

Record turnover this year

There is a huge rush in the shops. Traders were busy for the whole week. The crowd will swell on Sunday. The markets will witness record turnover this year, Sanjay Kankaria, president, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.