Festive spirit fills the city as Christmas joy rings in

Joyous midnight celebrations across Churches mark the birth of Lord Jesus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The night sky lit up with vibrant fireworks as thousands of Christian community members across the city gathered in churches at midnight on Sunday, celebrating the joyous arrival of Christmas. The air was filled with hymns, prayers, and warm wishes as communities came together to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

This Christmas in the city was a vibrant tapestry of faith, family, and festivity. Churches were adorned with dazzling illuminations and nativity scenes, depicting the humble beginnings of the Holy Child. A towering Christmas tree at the St Francis de Sales Cathedral in the Cantonment area captivated onlookers with its twinkling lights and large and radiant star. A cheerful banner proclaiming ‘Happy Baby Jesus’ added to the festive spirit, becoming a popular backdrop for selfies and family photos.

The hours before midnight buzzed with anticipation as devotional songs led by Rev MU Kasab and Rev SY Ghule resonated through the churches. As the clock struck twelve, solemn mass prayers erupted, followed by joyous celebrations and bursts of colorful firecrackers. The night reverberated with Christmas cheer, with families and friends reveling in the spirit of peace and goodwill.

Devotional programme today

The festive spirit continues on Monday, with a special devotional programme and Holy Communion service scheduled at 7:30 am at major churches. A further celebration, filled with hymns and prayers, will take place at 10:30 am, offering another opportunity for the community to bask in the joy of Christmas.