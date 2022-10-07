Fifth edition of 'Discover Magic' newsletter released

'Destination Marathwada' programme organized by CMIA

Aurangabad:

The fifth edition of the quarterly newsletter 'Discover Magic', which reviews information from the startup ecosystem and activities of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) Institute was released during the 'Destination Marathwada' programme organized by CMIA here recently.

The work and developments of Magic in the period of 2022 have been reviewed in this fifth edition. Minister of railways, electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, CMIA president Nitin Gupta, vice president Dushyant Patil, secretary Arpit Save, treasurer Utsav Machhar, joint-treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat and others were present .

On the occasion, Vaishnaw gave details about the work being done through his department. He said that while the technology is being developed in the country, many startups are coming forward to tackle difficult problems. Such startups need the support of entrepreneurs for big investment. Magic directors Mukund Bhogle, Prashant Deshpande, Ashish Garde, Prasad Kokil, Suresh Todkar, Ritesh Mishra, Sunil Raithatta and others were present on this occasion.