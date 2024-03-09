Fight against illegal sex determination continues in district

Ratio of 945 girls for 1000 boys : Sonography centres are regularly inspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Despite government efforts, illegal sex determination and sex-selective abortions remain a concern in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The health department and police administration are working together to curb this practice.

Authorities are offering a reward of one lakh rupees to anyone who provides information leading to the conviction of those involved. The identity of whistleblowers is kept confidential. A toll-free number 18002334475 and a helpline number 104 have been set up to register complaints about illegal sex determination. Since April 2023, two complaints have been received, and two sonography machines have been seized.

945 girls for 1000 boys

One doctor was caught red-handed in June 2023, and a reward proposal for the informant is pending at the state level. Action is taken through sting operations conducted with the help of health officials and the police. The district's sex ratio remains an issue, with only 945 girls born for every 1000 boys in 2022-23. To address this imbalance, the government is implementing various schemes to promote girl child birth.

Centres are regularly inspected

Sonography centres are regularly inspected, and machines are sealed if violations are found. Legal action is pursued through the courts. Three cases have been decided so far, with efforts ongoing to secure maximum punishment for the guilty. The fight against illegal sex determination requires continued vigilance from authorities and citizen participation in reporting such practices.

- Dr Dayanand Motipavle, civil surgeon

Seek maximum punishment

Out of a total 22 court cases in municipal jurisdiction, 2 cases are currently pending. All court cases are being pursued by public prosecutor Aamir Qazi and me. Efforts are being made to ensure maximum punishment for the guilty.

- Adv Rashmi Shinde, legal adviser, pre-conception and pre-Natal diagnostic techniques act