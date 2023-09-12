Fight for Maratha reservation continues from GMCH

Three along with a couple admitted for treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three more people who were on hunger strike in various places in the district for Maratha reservation were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. It now includes a couple and one other person. Even after being admitted to the hospital, the hunger strike continued, fighting for Maratha reservation.

Both Ajay Salunke Patil and his wife Archana Salunke Patil, who were fasting at Shivur Bangla, have been admitted to the GMCH for treatment. Even in the hospital, they continued their hunger strike for the sixth day. Patil said that people from the Maratha community are on hunger strike for reservation and farmers issues. We are also supporting the struggle. Chandrasekhar Salunke, an agitator from Nimgondgaon, has also been admitted to the GMCH for treatment. He also said that he will continue the fast till Maratha reservation is given. These three are undergoing treatment in the medicine department.

Total five people admitted

The number of protestors who are continuing their hunger strike at GMCH for Maratha reservation has now increased to five. Three of them are in the same ward. Two people are admitted in different wards.