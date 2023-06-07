Final day of Shiv Mahapuran katha draws unprecedented crowd

40 acres of area proved insufficient; devotees bid adieu to Pandit Pradeep Sharma with teary eyes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shiv Mahapuran Katha, a seven-day spiritual event, concluded on Wednesday in a grand manner, drawing an unprecedented crowd that surpassed all previous records. The event was held on the ground of Shri Balaji Temple Trust, located in front of the market committee in Jadhavwadi for the past seven days.

On the final day of the Katha, an immense gathering of devotees, numbering in the lakhs, congregated to listen to the discourse. The sheer magnitude of the crowd was so immense that even a 40-acre area proved insufficient to accommodate them all. The overwhelming response was evident as the convoy carrying Pandit Pradeep Mishra made its way through the Jalgaon road, encountering difficulties due to the massive throng of people. Standing in his vehicle, Panditji graciously accepted the greetings and farewells from the devotees, who fervently chanted 'Sri Shivay Namastubhyam' while bidding adieu to him. Many devotees were visibly moved, with tears welling up in their eyes as they bid farewell.

Sea of people on Jalgaon road

The Shiv Mahapuran Katha commenced from 8 am to 11 am on the last day. The crowd spilled over beyond the designated pavilion area. By 8 am, the entire 40-acre expanse was filled to the brim with devotees, creating an awe-inspiring sight. The streets of Jadhavwadi were engulfed in a sea of people, making it challenging to navigate.

Traffic jam for three to four hours

After the conclusion of the Katha, when the devotees exited the ground, the traffic on Jalgaon road came to a standstill for three to four hours due to the sheer size of the crowd. Furthermore, several key intersections such as Wockhardt company chowk, Cidco N-1, Cidco office chowk, Vasantrao Naik chowk, Seven Hill chowk, and Hudco TV Centre chowk experienced severe traffic congestion.