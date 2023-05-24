Final intake capacity of colleges to be out on May 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will declare the final list of approved courses and intake capacity of each college for the academic year 2023-24 on May 31.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that admissions beyond the permissible intake would not be given approval.

The academic section of the university has updated the information of all the affiliated colleges. All the fees are accepted online and an academic audit is being done.

Restrictions were put on four traditional colleges on the admissions while 33 professional colleges like B Ed, B P Ed and Law faculties were declared ineligible for first-year admissions from the coming academic year. A fine was also imposed on many colleges for irregularities.

The academic section has sent a letter to the principals of all the colleges stating that the final information about their courses and intake capacity was released on the portal for the academic year 2022-23.

The new academic year (2023-24) will commence on June 15 while the final list of colleges with their courses and students capacity will be released on May 31

Students & parents should check information about colleges before admissions

The university issued a notification on Wednesday asking students and parents to check information about undergraduate and postgraduate courses, intake, facilities and infrastructure in the final list before taking admissions. The final list will be displayed on May 31. The students will be held responsible if admissions are taken without verifying their information.

No compromise on education quality

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that there would be no compromise on the quality of education. “Colleges will face action if students are admitted beyond approved intake. The information of colleges will be made public before the commencement of the new academic year in the interest of students,” he added.