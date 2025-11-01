Final schedule of HSC & SSC exams 2026 announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday announced the final schedule of practical and theory examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) to be held in February-March 2026

The HSC and SSC written and practical examinations will be conducted by the nine divisions of the State Boards. They are Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan divisions.

HSC practical & theory schedule

--Practical examination: The practical, grade, oral and internal assessment will be done from January 23 to February 9, 2026

--Theory examination: Students will take their papers, including vocational studies, an online examination of Information Technology and General Knowledge Subjects, between February 10 and March 18

SSC exam timetable

The written and practical examination timetable of SSC is as follows;

--Practical examination: The students will appear for practical, grade, oral examination and internal assessment examination, including Physiology, Health and Home Science Subjects, from February 2 to 18

--Written examination: The State Board will hold theory papers between February 29 and March 18.

Finacial schedule available

A detailed date-wise schedule of the examinations was made available on the official website of the Board (www.mahahsscboard.in) on Friday. The timetable facility on the board's website is for information only.

The printed timetable provided to the secondary school/higher secondary school/junior college before the examination will be final. The dates of the examination should be confirmed from the printed timetable only and students should appear for the examination. The timetable printed on other websites or by other systems and also viral on social media or similar media, will not be accepted. The Board appealed to all concerned to take note that it would not be responsible for any loss caused to the students due to this.