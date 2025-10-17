Finally, Aurangabad railway station renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Railway Station has officially been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station. A government notification regarding this change has been issued.

MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad had corresponded with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to pursue this renaming proposal, which has now been approved after continuous follow-up. After the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in 2022, the Maharashtra cabinet decided in February 2023 to rename Aurangabad district as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad district as Dharashiv. The proposal was later sent to the Centre, which also granted its approval. Subsequently, on February 24, the Revenue and Forest Department issued a draft notification officially renaming Aurangabad district to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In September 2023, the division’s name was also changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division. Before the cabinet meeting, the nameplate was unveiled in the presence of the then Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. After years of delay, the Central Government finally gave the green signal for the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad. However, the railway station’s renaming had remained pending until now. With this final step, all administrative departments in Marathwada have now adopted the new names: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for Aurangabad and Dharashiv for Osmanabad.