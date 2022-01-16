Financial aspects of industry should be constantly monitored

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

Entrepreneurs need to constantly review their industry financial condition so that the economic growth of the industry will not stop, said Madhav Kulkarni, an entrepreneur and financial advisor.

Various initiatives are being implemented by Laghu Udyog Bharti to benefit small scale industries. About 40 entrepreneurs were present in the program organized on Saturday at Marathwada Auto Cluster. The event was inaugurated by Ravindra Vaidya (Aurangabad), Maharashtra state president of Laghu Udyog Bharati and general secretary Bhushan Marde (Mumbai).

Kulkarni further said that the industry should always be examined from an economic point of view. He said that by examining the profit and loss, balance sheet, various ratios, cash flow, the progress of the industry can be decided and the financial investment made in the industry will be benefited. Abhay Deshmukh, Santosh Kulkarni, Suhas Deshpande, Milind Pohnerkar, Uday Girdhari, Salil Pendse and Jayant Padalkar were present on the occasion.