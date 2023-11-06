Firecrackers stalls to come up at 10 places in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will give permission to firecrackers markets at ten places in the city this year for the Diwali festival.

The places for firecracker markets included Karnapura Ground, Shivajinagar, Cambridge School, Kalagram, Cantonment, TV Centre Ground, Waluj and Pandharpur. There is no space in the market in view of shopping for the Diwali festival.

The crowd of shoppers increased at Gulmandi, City Chowk, Rangagalli, Kumbharwada, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura, TV Centre, Garkheda, Shivajinagar and other places in the city. A large number of people from adjoining areas of the city arrive in the city for the shopping. A fire broke out at the firecracker market of Aurangpura some years ago.

So, the utmost care is being taken while issuing permission for firecracker shops as per the instructions of the administrator of CSMC G Sreekhanth. The Fire Brigade has started giving no-objection certificates and permission for the firecrackers shops. The Department said that the highest number of stalls (65) will be erected at Karnapura, followed by Kalagram (50), TV Centre (41) and Satara Parishad (23).

The shop owners were instructed to keep the required distance between the two shops and make arrangements for sand and water. Fire tenders will be deployed by the Fire Brigade Department where are high number of shops are installed. Firecrackers Association members have already purchased firecrackers for Diwali. The shop owners of Karnapura have bought firecrackers for Rs 4 crore so far. Gopal Kulkarni and D K Khamgaonkar, the office-bearers of the Association said that firecrackers of Rs 4 crore would be brought at Karnapura shops.