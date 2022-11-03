First phase of DEC to start from January 2023

State-of-art machinery arrives in Aurangabad, installation underway

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad:

The first phase of the Deogiri Electronics Cluster (DEC) is nearing completion and will start functioning from January 2023. Nearly 80 per cent of the state-of-art machinery in this phase has arrived in Aurangabad and the remaining machinery will arrive in the next two months. The Central government has recently distributed a fund of Rs 2.13 crore in the first phase, said director of the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) Suresh Todkar.

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) had set up the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) in Waluj industrial area. World class facilities are available here. This has benefited the automobile industries of Maharashtra including Marathwada. The CMIA also took the initiative to set up an electronic cluster in Aurangabad in 2015. Proposal was filed for setting up a Common Facility Centre under the brown field project of the Central government that would benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises. The proposal for a cluster named Deogiri Electronics Cluster was approved and was sent to Delhi for approval. The detailed project report, special purpose vehicle manufacturing, company formation, land application and other processes were completed.

Cutting-edge machinery

In all 75, percent of the Central government’s contribution, 15 percent of State government and 10 percent of local entrepreneurs contribution was required for the creation of the cluster. Over 20 SME entrepreneurs from Aurangabad took the initiative and completed the entire process within two years. The proposal sent to Delhi was approved. Cutting-edge machines are deployed in the cluster. The Central government has recently distributed a fund of Rs 2.13 crore to complete the work of the first phase.

How will the cluster benefit:

The CFC will provide various common facilities like calibration of machinery, testing lab, surface mount technology line with world class machinery will be available. Nearly all electronic industries of Marathwada will benefit from the cluster.