First reunion of SFS 1985-batch after pandemic

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The students of Saint Francis De-Sales High School’s 1985 Batch of SSC held the reunion in the city recently.

The batchmates, hailing from different cultural and economic backgrounds, expressed their views on the completion of 75 years of Indian Independence. They also expressed sorrow over the batchmates who passed away in the past few years. This was the first reunion after two years of pandemic situation. Hence all of them took a vow to stay in touch with each other. As a morale booster, a batchmate Shaikh Yusuf was also felicitated on his appointment as the city unit president of Congress.

The batchmates who attended the reunion were Anita Venkeshwar, Heena Qaisari, Sonal Vakil, Shakera Parveen, Fauzia Begum, Nazia Shaikh, Yusuf Shaikh, Shaikh Lateef, Tarique Ahmed, Imran Shaikh, Deepak Bansod, Deepak Baheti, Sanjay Tank, Shrikant Waghmare, Sunny Bindra, Viquar Ahmed, Shaikh Salauddin, Rafique Aziz and others.