First-time voters demand development, heritage preservation & infrastructure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the Assembly elections approach, first-time voters set high standards for political candidates, emphasizing a strong preference for sustainable progress over short-term benefits. This new generation of voters is looking beyond mere freebies, calling for quality education, the best infrastructure and the preservation of Maharashtra’s rich heritage. Their demands include essential improvements in roads, public services, healthcare, and support for cultural landmarks, seeing these as vital for a thriving community. These young voters believe that their support lies with candidates who can ensure long-term development that respects both progress and tradition.

Empowered Future

“ As a first-time voter, I feel the weight of my responsibility to make a thoughtful choice, one that will hopefully bring positive change for people like me. We don’t ask for much just quality education that equips us for real challenges and the chance to fulfil our ambitions. Every citizen deserves support to pursue their dreams without unnecessary hurdles. My vote isn’t just for me; it’s for every common person striving for a better, more accessible future.”----------(Ritesh Sisode)

Building Progress

“I’m focused on choosing a candidate who truly values infrastructure development in CSN. This election is about supporting someone dedicated to improving our roads, public services, and transportation, which will directly impact our everyday lives and create lasting opportunities. A strong infrastructure is the backbone of any thriving community and I will vote to support a vision of progress and development that benefits everyone in our city.”----------(Sarvadnya Sharma)

Progress first

“I believe all voters should prioritize the city's development over offering freebies. The funds spent on free schemes could be directed toward initiatives that drive city progress and improve infrastructure, education, and healthcare. I expect political parties to focus on meaningful advancements for the welfare of all citizens. Whichever party commits to these priorities and addresses the real needs of our society will give my first vote.” — Kripa Surana

Heritage first

“I feel strongly that our government should focus not only on the city's development but also on preserving our rich heritage. The funds that might go to short-term schemes or freebies could be better used to protect and maintain historical sites, promote our culture, and enhance tourism. For me, any political party that prioritizes the preservation of our heritage and truly values our roots will earn my first vote.” — Mitali Bande

These voters’ views highlight a demand for genuine, sustainable development that respects both progress and tradition.