Five days jail for mechanic who killed driver

Aurangabad:

Mechanic Taufiq Shaikh (22, Waluj), accused of murdering a jeep driver of Ranjangaon for Rs 2000 was sentenced to five days in police custody by the court on Thursday. The police seized the iron rod used in the crime from the spot.

According to police, Sudhakar Pundalik Sasane (35, Waghoda, Mantha, Jalna) of Ranjangaon Shenpunji was murdered by his acquaintance, Taufiq in Pandharpur on November 13 after a dispute over Rs 2,000. After the murder, Taufiq hid the body in a room of the workshop in Pandharpur and took the jeep of Sasane and went for sightseeing with his relatives. After returning on Sunday night, he put the dead body in the jeep and parked at a deserted place in front of the Garware company. Sasane's body was found in the jeep by the police on Tuesday night. After this incident, the police raided and arrested the accused Taufiq from his house in Waluj in just 8 hours. The Waluj police produced Taufiq in the court on Thursday. He was sent to police custody till November 21.