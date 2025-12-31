Five forms declared invalid in ERO 4

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The scrutiny of 182 forms in the office of ERO 4 (jurisdiction comprises Prabhag Nos 01, 02 and 03) office at T V Centre was held smoothly. The nomination forms of five candidates including one female candidate from NCP (SP) was declared as invalid.

The forms were rejected for reasons like failure in submission of proposer’s signature, affidavit, underage to contest the election, declaration etc. The process completed within the stipulated period as no objections were made by anybody against the candidates pin-pointing their mistakes.