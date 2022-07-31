Five gamblers caught in Rahulnagar

Aurangabad, July 31:

Crime branch team on Sunday arrested five people who were gambling in Rahulnagar. Gambling paraphernalia and cash were seized from their possession. A case has been registered against the suspects in the Satara police station.

According to police, crime branch PSI Ganajan Sontakke received information that some people were gambling in the Rahulnagar area. Accordingly, in the raid, five persons including Bharat Shinde, Amol Wakode, Pradeep Pathare (all, Banewadi), Anil Motichor (Rahulnagar), Zubair Sheikh Zaheer Sheikh (Sadatnagar) were caught gambling. A case has been registered in the Satara police station on the complaint of constable Parbhat Mhaske.