Five in-laws accused in woman's suicide after dowry harassment

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station against five members of a woman's in-laws' family for allegedly harassing her for Rs 5 lakh, leading to her suicide.

Sheetal Nandkumar Nerkar (22, Vasmar, Tq Sakri, Dhule) married Samadhan Daulat Thakre (Akhade, Tq Sakri) on May 22, 2022. For the first six months of their marriage, her in-laws treated her well. However, they soon began to physically and mentally abuse her, claiming that the dowry was insufficient and that she had not been treated with respect during the wedding. In December 2022, Sheetal moved with her husband to Tisgaon, where he began to physically abuse her. Sheetal gave birth to a daughter. Samadhan demanded Rs 5 lakh to build a house, and her father gave Rs 2 lakh. Despite this, the harassment from her in-laws continued. Frustrated, Sheetal told her father she was returning home. On Dussehra evening, Samadhan informed Nandkumar that Sheetal had hanged herself after an argument. The in-laws rushed to the hospital, where her death was confirmed. Nandkumar filed a complaint, accusing the in-laws of driving Sheetal to suicide. A case has been registered against five people at MIDC Waluj Police Station against husband Samadhan, father-in-law Daulat Thakre, mother-in-law Sunanda Thakre, sister-in-law Pooja Desale, and Kiran Pawar.