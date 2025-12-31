Five nomination papers rejected in Prabhag 15, 16 and 17

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the aspiring candidates to contest the municipal corporation elections, on the last date (December 30), was carried out in the offices of all nine election returning officers (ERO), on Wednesday. A total of 208 nomination forms were submitted by the candidates from different political parties and independents till the deadline (3 pm). After scrutinising the nominations, it has been found that a total of five forms have been declared as invalid due to myriad technical reasons. As election officials announced the rejections, candidates were seen holding their heads in disbelief.

In ERO 2 (jurisdiction comprises Prabhag Nos 15, 16 and) office at Sillekhana, 208 nominations were submitted. In today’s scrutiny, the forms of five candidates have been declared as disqualified. The scrutiny was held from 11 am to 2 pm.

Former deputy mayor Lata Dalal is contesting the election from Prabhag No. 17 (C). In her nomination form, she mentioned the BJP as her party. However, she did not receive the ‘AB’ form from BJP. Hence, at the last moment, she attached the ‘AB’ form of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. As a result, her candidature was accepted as that of an independent candidate. She immediately lodged a written objection with the election authorities.

From Prabhag No. 15, Imran-ul-Haq had attached the ‘AB’ form of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). However, since he mentioned himself as an independent candidate in the nomination form, his candidature was treated as independent.

Prabhag No. 16 (A) is reserved for the backward category. Seema Dholas did not attach any caste certificate or proof, and hence her nomination was declared invalid. In the same prabhag, Dheeraj Verma, who had filed his nomination from Ward 16 (D), was found to have submitted nomination papers in multiple prabhags, leading to the rejection of his application.

In Prabhag No. 17, Arun Vishwanath Gudge had notarised only a single page of his affidavit, whereas notarisation on all pages is mandatory. Consequently, his nomination was declared invalid.

Pankaj Saraikar, who is contesting from Prabhag 16 (D), submitted written objections to all candidates’ nomination papers, stating that as per rules, candidates had not attached proof declaring that they were not contractors. In response, Election Returning Officer Nilesh Apar informed him that a written reply would be provided.