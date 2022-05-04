Flag hoisting at River Dale to mark Maha Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2022 08:20 PM2022-05-04T20:20:01+5:302022-05-04T20:20:01+5:30
A programme of flag hoisting took place at River Dale High School on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. Principal Dr Sudhir Hadke, and schoolteachers Dr Shrinivas Motiyele, Rahul Wagh, Vasant Mahajan, Rahul Bhadre, and others were present. The programme concluded with the singing of the national anthem.