Flag hoisting for 3-day on Ind-Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools from the district will have to hoist the national tri-colour for three days, from August 13 to 15.

The Central government is implementing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotav celebration. The State Government which received guidelines on August 10 from the Central Government, issued orders for flag hoisting for the three days.

State Council of Educational Research and Training asked the education officers on August 11 to implement the initiative. The tri-colour will be unfurled on all houses, offices of Government, Semi-Government, private and cooperative societies from August 13 to 15.

The Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) issued orders on Saturday morning directing the schools to hoist the flag only on August 15. However, the Department released another order this evening for unfurling tri-colour for three days. Headmasters and teachers of the schools are in confusion because of this. The schools will have to follow the norms for daily flag hoisting.