Flag hoisting, lecture & award to be presented in Bamu on foundation day

Aurangabad, Aug 22: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that noted critic Dr Sudhir Rasal and Manohar Deshmukh were selected for ‘Jeevan Sadhna Award’ for the year 2022.

Addressing a press conference here on the eve of the 64th foundation of the university on Monday, Dr Pramod Yeole said that Dr Sudhir Rasal would be honoured with the award in a programme to be held at the main auditorium on August 23 as part of the foundation day celebration.

He said that Manohar Deshmukh would be presented with the award on August 30 as health his health is not good presently.

It may be noted the university presents the award every year on foundation day to two dignitaries who make remarkable contributions in the field of Education, Science, Medical Service, Research and Social Work, literature, Administration, Law and Sports fields.

Noted litterateur Baba Bhand will be the chief guest while vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, management council members Kishor Shitole and Dr Vilas Khandare will be the guests of honour.

Earlier, a flag hoisting ceremony will be organised in front of the administrative building at 9.45 am on Tuesday. The lecture of the chief guest and the award will be presented at the university auditorium at 10.30 am.