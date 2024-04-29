Flag hoisting on Maha Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will hoist the tri-colour in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada on Maharashtra Day which will be celebrated on May 1.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwadw along with top officers of the university will grace the programme which will be hosted in front of the administrative building of the campus at 7.5 am. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar appealed to all students, teachers, officers and employees to attend the programme.