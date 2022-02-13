Fluctuation in city’s positivity rate

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

A fluctuation has been seen in the Covid positivity rate in the city recently. On Saturday, the positivity rate was only 2 per cent but increased to 6.28 per cent on Sunday. In all, 780 corona tests were conducted, of which 49 were found positive today as compared to 1452 tests and 29 positive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the residents are giving a lukewarm response to the vaccination drive in the city. Persons above 15 years are being given first and second doses along with the booster doses at 54 vaccination centres in the city.