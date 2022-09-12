FlyBig likely to stop operations in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

FlyBig Airlines canceled its Hyderabad - Aurangabad - Hyderabad service from the city, one and a half months back in August. The flights will remain canceled for the next one month now, the airline sources informed. As a result, aviation sources opined that FlyBig Airlines may discontinue its service from the city.

The Airline started its operations from the city on June 1 and started Hyderabad - Aurangabad flight in the morning hours. The city air passengers had the option to complete their work in Hyderabad and return to the city within a day. However, the air service did not receive the expected response from the passengers. Hence, the flights were closed in just two months and will discontinue for a further month. The Airline officers said that the plane has been sent for regular inspection. The Airline employees at the Chikalthana Airport have been transferred to other places. Hence, it is doubtful whether the Airline will continue its operation from the city again.